Sean Canney calls for additional overtime funding for Gardai across the country

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney is calling on Government to provide additional overtime funding to Gardai across the country, not just in Dublin.

While Deputy Canney welcomes the announcement to provide a boost of €10 million for overtime in Dublin, he says more needs to be done.

The Independent TD adds that the absence of a Garda presence on the ground is a serious concern, especially in rural areas.

He acknowledges that Dublin has its own issues, but crime is an issue throughout the country: