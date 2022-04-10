SEAI and Athenry Councillor to host drop in clinic tomorrow morning on Warmer Homes Scheme

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Dr Orla Nic Suibhne, Sustainable Energy Community mentor, and Cllr Shelly Herterich Quinn are hosting a drop-in clinic for the Warmer Homes Scheme tomorrow from 11-1pm in Amicitia on Old Church Street, Athenry, H65 NR28.

The Clinic will be for those interested in applying for the scheme where free energy upgrades are available to homeowners who receive certain welfare payments.

About the scheme

The SEAI deliver free energy upgrades to homeowners who receive certain welfare payments.

Changes as of 8th Feb 2022

The scheme will target the worst performing properties, by prioritising homes that were built and occupied before 1993 and have a pre-works BER of E, F or G. Existing applications will not be affected by this change. For the first time, applications will be accepted from qualifying homeowners who previously received supports under the scheme, but who could still benefit from even deeper measures. The scheme eligibility criteria will also be extended to include those in receipt of the Disability Allowance for over 6 months and have a child under 7 years.

Funding

The scheme is co-funded by the Irish Government and the European Union Regional Development Fund.