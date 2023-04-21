Seafood worth €22m landed at Ros an Mhíl last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seafood worth €22m was landed at Ros an Mhíl Harbour in Connemara last year.

That’s according to the Business of Seafood Report 2022, published by Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

It says Ireland’s seafood economy is worth €1.3bn – with an increase in consumption driving growth of 4 percent last year.

The biggest export market is France – followed by the UK, Italy, Spain, Nigeria, Egypt and China.

In total, 2,100 tonnes of seafood passed through Ros an Mhíl last year, with a value of €22m.

Dominic Rihan of Bord Iascaigh Mhara has been speaking to David Nevin