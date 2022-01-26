Sea Fisheries Protection Authority at Rossaveel join 48 hour work stoppage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Staff at the sea fishery harbour at Rossaveel in Connemara have joined many others nationwide in a work stoppage.

Fórsa members at the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority commenced the 48-hour work stoppage at midnight last night.

The action follows a 24-hour stoppage last week , and involves 110 SFPA inspectors and clerical staff, and up to 20 inspectors in Rossaveel.

The action affects operations at six sea fishery harbours – others include bases at Killybegs, Dingle, Castletownbere, Dunmore East, and Howth.

The dispute involves the findings of an independent review of the SFPA carried out by Price Waterhouse Coopers ,

Fórsa members argue it involves attempts by management to implement and impose a series of 47 recommendations without the input of the staff representatives in the agency.

Niall Shanahan of Fórsa says the industrial relations process collapsed last year…