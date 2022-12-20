Scouting Ireland to host ecumenical festive ceremony in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Scouting Ireland is to host an ecumenical ceremony in Oranmore this evening, which is open to all

It’s called the Bethlehem Peace Light ceremony and is linked to a long celebrated worldwide Christmas ritual

By tradition, each Christmas, two scouts – one Israeli and one Palestinian, take a light from the Grotto of the Nativity in Bethlehem to Tel Aviv airport, and an Austrian Scout takes the light to Vienna

It then takes centre stage at a Service of Dedication to representative scouts from across the world who take the flame, with a message of peace to their home countries

Scouts are encouraged to share the Peace Light of Bethlehem with hospitals, nursing homes, cultural centres and their own homes

This evening’s ceremony in Oranmore Church and Pastoral Centre will involve past and present members of Scouting Ireland, Irish Girl Guides, Polish Scouts, parishioners

It’s also open to members of the public – refreshments from 6pm with the ecu-menical ceremony beginning at 7.