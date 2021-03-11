Scoil Fhursa to reopen on Monday in new building

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Scoil Fhursa is to reopen its doors to students on Monday following a major extension and refurbishment at Nile Lodge.

Half of the school students moved to a temporary space in the Ardilaun Hotel last September, while the remaining 50% moved to a base at St. Mary’s College to facilitate the works on the new building.

The project involves a four classroom extension as well as the renovation of the existing building which is a protected structure.

Bríd Ní Neachtain is Principal at the school – she told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that she’s looking forward to welcoming back its 244 pupils and 20 staff.