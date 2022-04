From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A day of celebrations took place in Scoil Fhursa in the city as it officially reopened its doors this morning following an extensive refurbishment.

The national school is located at the crossroads of Nile Lodge and Taylors Hill, with the building dating back to 1862.

It was first opened as an all-Irish school in 1933 with 20 pupils, and currently has 245 pupils enrolled.

FYI reporter, Aisling Bolton-Dowling attended the celebrations today at Scoil Fhursa: