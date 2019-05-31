Scoil Bhride in Shantalla celebrate their 3-day visit by European school students

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Scoil Bhride in Shantalla have been celebrating as they wrap up their 3-day visit by 4 European schools.

Teachers and students from schools in Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Turkey, have been visiting the primary school for the past three days.

It’s part of the Erasmus Plus programme which combines all of the EU schemes for education, training and sport.

The school children have been working together on a project called “Change your life, open your mind”.

It aims to increase the childrens’ cultural awareness, social inclusion, and awareness of human rights.

