Scoil An Phiarsaigh in Ros Muc officially opened

Scoil An Phiarsaigh in Ros Muc has been officially opened today by Galway County Council Leas-Cathaoirleach Ollie Turner

The two-day event will be made up of music, entertainment, storytelling, and history presentations on the connections between the area and Easter Rising 1916 leader Padraig Pearse, after whom the event is named.

Tomorrow will feature talks regarding Enterprise and the support measures available on starting a business in the Connemara Gaeltacht

Galway County Council’s Naoise O Conaola outlines what’s happening today and also points out that the cultural centre in which its housed in Rosmuc is a wonderful facility to visit for Scoil An Phiarsaigh or any-time