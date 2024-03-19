Galway Bay FM

19 March 2024

Scientists at UG developing “revolutionary” technique to improve stem cell treatment for Parkinson’s

Scientists at University of Galway are developing a “revolutionary” technique to improve brain repair treatment for Parkinson’s.

A research team is developing a special hydrogel that has shown very strong results in boosting the success of stem cells.

The use of stem cells in brain repair treatment for Parkinsons is relatively new, but the special type of “induced stem cells” used have a high failure rate.

Professor Eilish O’ Dowd says the results using their hydrogel have been quite dramatic.

