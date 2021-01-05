Schools set to remain closed for rest of January

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Schools are set to remain closed for the rest of the month.

The cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is meeting to discuss the closure of schools, with construction sites also on the agenda.

Social education needs will be given special consideration while the 5 kilometre limit is likely to remain as it is.

The Government says it understands the impact not reopening schools will have on the health and well being of children.

Speaking on his way into Government buildings, Minister Eamon Ryan says any closure will be short-lived.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says schools are safe, but the numbers cannot be ignored.

The Finance Minister believes keeping contruction sites open will be very important to help the economy recover in 2021.

However, Minister Paschal Donohoe says NPHET will inform Cabinet of what impact this may have on the spread of the virus.