Schools across Galway are closed as county prepares for Storm Barra

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom:

Galway city and county councils have a number of crews on standby as the county remains under a status orange weather warning

Cork and Kerry are under a Status Red Wind Warnings since 6am while a red alert for Clare takes effect from four this afternoon.

Salthill Promenade has now reopened but Silverstrand beach,Ballyloughane Beach and car parks in Salthill remain closed.

A section of the road from the roundabout in Salthill towards Galway Atlantaquaria remains closed due to slight water overtopping.

Road closures may be introduced in the city from approximately 6 o clock this evening for high tide.

GMIT has announced that all campuses in Galway and Mayo will be closed today due to Storm Barra.

All planned online activities and remote working will continue as scheduled

NUI Galway has also closed its campus with in person exams scheduled to take place at the college today now rescheduled for next Saturday. Today’s online exams will go ahead as planned.

The Saolta group says services will operate as normal today.

Walkers are being advised to avoid seafronts and cliff walkways and the Coast Guard is urging the public to stay away from open waters so that emergency services are not diverted unnecessarily.