Schoolchildren excited as Gaeilge/Ukrainan joint language initiative launched in Carna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new colouring book for Irish and Ukranian children has been launched at Muighinis National School near Carna this afternoon.

‘Spraoi’ is a collaboration between Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta and Galway Rural Development.

It aims to help Ukrainian pupils in the Gaeltacht to learn the Irish language versions of common phrases they would be familiar with.

Translation into Ukrainian was provided by Nadia Dobrianska, a native of Ukraine who is fluent in Irish.

Our reporter Mairtin O Cathain spoke to principal of Muighinis National School, Roisin Ní Chualain, who’s very happy with the book