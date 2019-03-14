School students to take part in city protest calling for climate change to be tackled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students from across the city and county will be skipping school tomorrow to attend a lunchtime protest in Eyre Square in a call to tackle climate change.

It’s all part of the ‘Fridays for Future’ movement which began in August 2018, after 15 years old Greta Thunberg sat in front of the Swedish parliament every schoolday for three weeks.

Her campaign against the lack of action on the climate crisis went viral and is now supported worldwide.

Colaiste Baile Chlair, Claregalway College, is one of the schools which will be taking part, with the support of the teachers