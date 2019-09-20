School Strikers take over Eyre Square this lunchtime

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway chapter of fridays-for-future took over Eyre Square today as part of the global School Strikes protest.

The students walked out on class today to call on the government to do more to tackle climate change.

The ‘Fridays for Future’ movement began in August 2018, after 15 year old Greta Thunberg sat in front of the Swedish parliament every schoolday for three weeks.

Today, protests are taking place in 150 countries calling on governments and companies to do more.

Here, as well as Galway, demonstrations are planned in a number of towns and cities including Dublin, Cork and Waterford.

As thousands of children protested around the country today the Minister for Climate Action admitted the government has failed to meet its climate targets

Minister Richard Bruton says the government hasn’t done enough, but is now working to correct that – for more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

