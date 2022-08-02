Over 2,000 more secondary level pupils in Galway schools since 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are over 2,000 more pupils enrolled in Secondary-Level Schools across Galway this year compared to 2018.

According to CSO figures, there were 5,059 pupils enrolled in city schools five years ago, while now there are almost 6 thousand. (5,956)

In the county, there were 14,205 enrolled in 2018 – that’s increased by 1,364 this year, with the figure now standing at 15,596.

In total, Galway has 2,261 more secondary school students enrolled this year, with each year since 2018 seeing an increase.