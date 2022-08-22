Local TD says School Transport Service is in “chaos”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is urging the Government to intervene to resolve what he describes as the “chaos” that is the School Transport Service.

Earlier this year, the Government announced that school transport would be made available free to parents.

A record 130 thousand applications for the scheme have been received so far.

However, TD Michael Fitzmaurice says he is inundated with requests for assistance from parents, whose children are being refused concessionary school bus tickets.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says free school transport isn’t much good if there aren’t enough spaces for students: