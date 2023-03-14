Scheme comes to Galway to support businesses which locate in vacant premises

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new scheme is coming to Galway which supports businesses that choose to locate in vacant commercial premises.

The Business Incentive Scheme exists in a number of local authorities, and will be open for Galway applicants from June 1st.

It’s estimated businesses could save up to €10,000 over the course of two years on the scheme.

Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea proposed the scheme, which is geared toward small and medium businesses.

Councillor Killilea spoke to our reporter Sarah Slevin about the scheme in more detail