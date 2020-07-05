Scenes of large crowds outside pubs described as “worrying”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Scenes of large crowds gathering outside pubs last night have been described as “worrying”.

Images on social media show dozens of people outside bars and pubs in Dublin city centre and elsewhere nationwide.

It’s been months since many places have opened – and Gardai will continue spot checks today to make sure guidelines are being followed.

Professor Catherine Motherway, former President of the Intensive Care Society, says everyone needs to play their part to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile in England, a poll has found more than half of voters think the hospitality sector reopened too early.

It’s after pubs and restaurants there welcomed back customers yesterday for the first time since March.

The head of England’s Police Federation says it’s “crystal clear” drunk people can’t or won’t socially distance.

But British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, believes the majority are doing the “right thing”…

To hear more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news….