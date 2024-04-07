Scéal na Gaillimhe event to take place this evening in an Taibhdhearc

Due to weather conditions, this evening’s “Scéal na Gaillimhe” event will now be on stage of an Taibhdhearc.

Scéal na Gaillimhe is a unique initiative that aims to capture the essence of Galway’s cultural, historical, and artistic heritage through the creative expressions of local talent.

The project, invites artists, performers, makers, designers, and creatives from Galway City and County working through the medium of the Irish language to contribute to an exciting project that celebrates the rich tapestry of Galway.

Six successful applicants were selected through the open call by Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc and Galway Culture Company and will present their work on stage in an Taibhdhearc this evening starting at 6pm.