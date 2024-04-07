Galway Bay FM

7 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Scéal na Gaillimhe event to take place this evening in an Taibhdhearc

Share story:
Scéal na Gaillimhe event to take place this evening in an Taibhdhearc

Due to weather conditions, this evening’s “Scéal na Gaillimhe” event will now be on stage of an Taibhdhearc.

Scéal na Gaillimhe is a unique initiative that aims to capture the essence of Galway’s cultural, historical, and artistic heritage through the creative expressions of local talent.

The project, invites artists, performers, makers, designers, and creatives from Galway City and County working through the medium of the Irish language to contribute to an exciting project that celebrates the rich tapestry of Galway.

Six successful applicants were selected through the open call by Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc and Galway Culture Company and will present their work on stage in an Taibhdhearc this evening starting at 6pm.

Share story:

Funeral arrangements for man who died in work place accident in Tuam have been released

The funeral arrangements for the man who died in a workplace accident at a commercial premises in Tuam on Friday have been released. The deceased has been...

Independent Ireland announces two new candidates in forthcoming local elections.

Independent Ireland have confirmed two new candidates for the forthcoming local elections in Connemara South and North. It’s been confirmed that Cou...

Status Orange Wind Warning in place for Galway

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway and Mayo Storm Kathleen will bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damagin...

Claregalway Castle hosts Annual Spring Garden Fair tomorrow

Claregalway Castle is to host its first event of the year tomorrow with the Spring Garden Fair. The fair, which will run from 11am to 6pm, will feature ma...