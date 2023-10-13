Galway Bay FM

13 October 2023

Sawdoctors ensure rugby fans will get to see the match at their Dublin concert

Sawdoctors ensure rugby fans will get to see the match at their Dublin concert

The Sawdoctors are making sure rugby fans will get to see the match at their Dublin concert.

Dublin’s Olympia Theatre says it will show the Ireland versus New Zealand rugby match this Saturday for people with Saw Doctors tickets.

The band will take to the stage after the match, which is expected to be around 10pm.

However, the venue says people who have tickets are welcome to attend in time for the rugby, which kicks off at 8pm.

 

