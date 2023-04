Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway International Arts Festival has announced that The Saw Doctors are to play the Heineken Big Top this year.

Tickets for the event on July 21st will go on sale on Wednesday.

The well-known band last played at the festival in 2004.

The 2023 Galway International Arts Festival will take place from Monday, July 17th until Sunday, July 30th and further information can be found at GIAF.ie.