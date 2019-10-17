Savings of €333K set to be made on city lighting costs

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Savings of 333 thousand euro could be made on lighting costs by the city council’s proposed LED retrofit programme.

€600,000 was spent on energy costs by the city council for public lighting in 2018.

Under the retrofit programme which is now underway, energy consumption could reduce by 55%.

This represents a saving of €333,000 on today’s energy rates and over €600,000 per year on estimated future energy rates.

It’s also expected that the city’s CO2 emissions would reduce from 1800 tonnes to 835 tonnes per year.

City officials will prioritise high burner lights in the rollout.

F