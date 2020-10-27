Saolta transfers some patient groups to Bons Secours in bid to ease pressures on hospital system

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital Group is working with the Bons Secours in the city to move some specific patient groups to the facility in a bid to ease pressure on the hospital system.

Chief Operating Officer Ann Cosgrove says small numbers of patients began moving to the private facility last week with more to follow over the coming weeks.

Discussions are also ongoing with The Galway Clinic in a bid to have a similar system in place over the coming months.

Ann Cosgrove told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that it’s unlikely the positive impact of Level 5 will be seen for Galway cases until at least two weeks.

She says while there are confirmed cases in hospitals across the West, the system is not overwhelmed.