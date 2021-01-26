Saolta slammed over “abject failure” to progress new ED at UHG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital Group has been slammed in the Seanad over a shocking lack of progress being made on a new emergency department at University Hospital Galway.

The matter was raised by Senator Sean Kyne, who pointed out that then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny told the Dáil in 2015 that the current unit was not fit for purpose.

However, he contended that six years later, it’s been nothing but repeated delays, with the project appearing to be years away from being realised.

He pointed out that a planning application was set to be lodged in late 2018 – yet we’re now in 2021 and an application isn’t even on the horizon.

Speaking in response, Minister Niall Collins acknowledged the situation but was unable to provide an answer as to when an application might be lodged.

Fine Gael Senator Kyne was scarcely able to contain his frustration as he slammed the “abject failure” of the Saolta Hospital Group to progress the vital project.