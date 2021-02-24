Saolta says position on vaccination of family carers will change significantly in coming weeks

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital Group says the position on the vaccination of family carers will change “significantly” in the coming weeks.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West by Councillor Declan McDonnell.

He argued that home help, who often call-in for 10 minutes, are being vaccinated, but full-time family carers are not.

He wanted to know why these people, many of whom have given up careers to become full-time carers, are not being considered as a group.

Saolta CEO Tony Canavan acknowledged the concerns, but said family carers are a diverse group and each individual has to be vaccinated in the most appropriate group.

However, he said in relation to these carers, the position will change significantly over the coming weeks with increased vaccination capacity.

On the new vaccine prioritisation list published today family carers still don’t have a defined place.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said they’re priortising those being cared for, ahead of those doing the caring.

Health officials are acknowledging the disappointment with the new vaccine prioritisation list.

People with ‘very high risk’ conditions are being moved up the list but those with ‘high risk’ conditions aren’t

The list of medical conditions includes cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic respiratory disease, diabetes, and chronic neurological conditions.