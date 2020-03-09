Saolta says outpatient clinics at Galway hospitals not impacted by visiting restrictions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital Group has issued a statement advising the public that outpatient, X-Ray and other scheduled appointments are going ahead at Galway Hospitals.

It’s as strict visitor restrictions are in place at UHG, Merlin Park Hospital and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe as a result of ‘infection control measures’ introduced last week.

Saolta says services at all 3 hospitals are not impacted and all clinics and procedures are going ahead as normal.

However, it’s continuing to remind the public not to visit any hospital other than end of life situations and other exceptional circumstances.

It adds that children in particular must stay away from hospitals.