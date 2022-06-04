Saolta officials urged to act on expanding services for endometriosis

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – HSE officials have been urged to push forward with plans to expand services for women who suffer from endometriosis.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons says the Health Minister announced plans for specialist centres for complex care and questioned what supports are to be provided in Galway and the wider Western region.

The HSE says it has not had confirmation as to the final package that will be available for Saolta in relation to such services.

Councillor Parsons says action is needed to expedite it.

