Saolta official urges patients across Galway to attend for essential scheduled health services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Operating Officer of the Saolta hospital group has urged patients across Galway and the West to attend essential health services as the country prepares to enter a second lockdown.

Ann Cosgrove has stressed that separate streams are in operation in medicine and surgery at Galway’s public hospitals for COVID 19 and non-COVID patients and that all safety precautions are in place.

The HSE senior official says that while UHG is treating COVID 19 patients, it is currently not overwhelmed with the volume of admissions due to the virus.

She told Galway Talks that patients with appointments who may need to travel cross county should do so for essential health services…