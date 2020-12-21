Saolta issues reminder over visiting restrictions at UHG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital Group has issued a reminder that visiting restrictions are in place at UHG.

It says members of the public should not visit the hospital unless on compassionate grounds and these visits should be arranged in advance.

It adds there are currently 2 wards closed to new admissions due to a number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Members of the public are also being asked to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and to otherwise contact a GP or Westdoc.

They’re also asked to attend appointments at the hospital alone, unless the support of another person is essential.