Saolta issues public healthcare advice ahead of bank holiday weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Saolta has issued public healthcare advice ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

It comes as UHG remains under considerable pressure, with high numbers on trolleys and an outbreak of COVID-19 affecting five wards.

As the bank holiday approaches, UHG is grappling with significant challenges in terms of overcrowding and COVID infection levels.

Bank Holidays typically see extra pressure on the hospital and healthcare system – and Saolta has now issued some simple public advise.

The core message is to get the right treatment, at the right place, at the right time over the long weekend.

The public are asked to contact out of hours GP services in the first instance, and are further advised that pharmacists are qualified healthcare professionals that can advise on a range of issues.

Anyone who attends the emergency departments at UHG or Portiuncula for routine or non-emergency care will be waiting a long time to be seen.

But, Saolta is stressing that the emergency department is the only place to be if your illness or injury is very serious or life threatening.

It’s also reminding the public that the Roscommon Injury Unit is an alternative to a busy ED that can treat the likes of breaks, sprains, burns and wounds between 8am and 8pm.