Saolta investigating potential data breach at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hospital umbrella group Saolta says it’s investigating what could be a potential data breach at UHG.

It follows a number of concerns raised by patients who say they have received a scam letter by post from an organisation called the ‘Anglo American Lottery.’

The letter states that the recipient has won a European Hospital Patient Lottery operated by the Anglo American Lottery.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Saolta officials say they have followed up with patients on the matter and that the Data Commissioner has been advised and the issue is now being investigated.

The statement stresses that the hospital does not have any association with, or knowledge of, the company, and urges patients not to reply with any personal details.

It urges patients and their families to forward a copy of the letter to UHG by post.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour to hear from a patient of who received the scam letter…