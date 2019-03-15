Saolta Hospital Group publishes 5 year strategy

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The Saolta Hospital Group – which governs UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe – has published a new 5 year strategy.

The strategy, which will run until 2023, outlines the development and delivery of services based around a number of key themes.

The Saolta Hospital Group comprises Galway University Hospitals, Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, and Letterkenny, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon University Hospitals.

The new strategy aims to chart the development of services at these hospitals over the next 5 years – with a focus on themes including Quality and Patient Safety, eHealth and Infrastructure, Skilled Caring Staff and Patient Access.

For more on this story tune into Galway Bay fm news