Saolta Hospital group limits visits to hospitals

Visitors to University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital will now be limited to exceptional circumstances and compassionate grounds only.

The Saolta hospital group has announced that due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community, access to visitors is also being limited at Roscommon, Mayo and Letterkenny Hospital.

A statement from the hospital group says visits must now be pre-arranged by family members and visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Separate arrangements remain in place for access to the maternity departments for nominated support partners.

The Saolta group says the situation will be kept under constant review.