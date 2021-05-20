Saolta Hospital Group confirms commencement of vaccinations for pregnant women

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital Group has confirmed the commencement of the vaccination programme for pregnant women across the West.

Junior Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says Saolta will first make contact with those closest to the 36 week cut-off point.

She says it was agreed some weeks ago that the vaccine would be made available to mothers-to-be who are at between 14 and 36 weeks gestation.

Minister Naughton says while it takes time from an administration point of view, delays in implementation have added to the stress of pregnancy during a pandemic.

Deputy Naughton says midwives have now commenced contacting pregnant women to discuss vaccination and arrange appointments.