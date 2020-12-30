Saolta Hospital Group Chief calls for vigilance during COVID-19 vaccine rollout

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital Group Chief has called for vigilance during the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out as cases of the virus continue to rise in the Galway area.

Saolta CEO Tony Canavan is advising the public that the same steps must be taken to suppress the virus while vaccinations are taking place.

These measures include reducing social contacts, maintaining proper hand hygiene and self-isolating where necessary.

It comes as cases of the virus have risen sharply in Galway over the past several weeks.

COVID-19 hospitalisations nationwide have reached levels not seen since the since the second wave at the end of October.

The first Pfizer vaccines were administered to health staff at UHG yesterday, while residents in a number of care facilities will be given the injection next week.

Saolta CEO Tony Canavan says the vaccine is the way out of the pandemic but people must continue to do the right thing to stop the spread in Galway….