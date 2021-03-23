Saolta hospital authority confirms new emergency department at UHG still years away

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital authority has confirmed that a long-awaited new emergency department at UHG is still a “few years” away.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting of the Regional Health Forum West by Councillor John Connolly.

He raised concerns over plans to establish an interim ED when the current building is knocked, to allow for the construction of the new unit.

Councillor Connolly questioned how long this temporary building would be in place – expressing a fear that it will end up in use far longer than planned for.

In response, Chief Operations Officer Anne Cosgrove said due to the complexity and scope of the project, it would be in place “for years”.

Saolta CEO Tony Canavan also agreed that the interim emergency department will be needed for “a few years”.

He stressed the complex project represents the single largest investment in healthcare infrastructure this side of the Shannon.

He added while every single person in the Saolta group wants to see the new emergency department built, it’s vital that they do it right.

The project is still moving through a multi-stage approval process, and it’s understood a planning application is still some time away.

Part of the reason for the long running delays is the expansion of the original project brief, from a dedicated ED to a larger unit incorporating a new ED, as well as maternity and paediatric services.

Councillor John Connolly accepted the complexity of the project, but said he was not sure that the public are fully aware of how long it is going to take to deliver.