Saolta hopes to secure approval for Galway field hospital next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group says they’re hoping to secure approval for a Covid-19 field hospital in Galway next week.

The proposed facility would be one of a number of such hospitals planned nationwide – the first of which was opened at Citywest in Dublin, with capacity for around 1,500 people.

Saolta CEO Tony Canavan says they expect the situation to peak in the 3rd or 4th week of this month – after which all hospitals are likely to be extremely busy for a number of months.

The location for the proposed temporary field hospital in Galway has not been revealed.

However, Saolta chief Tony Canavan says they hope to have it up and running within weeks.

