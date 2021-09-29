Saolta Group looks to source beds at private hospitals in preparation for expected winter surge at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Private hospitals will be asked to provide additional capacity for UHG as management there prepare for the expected winter surge at the acute hospital’s emergency department.

Saolta Hospital Group has confirmed that it is looking to increase its access to private hospitals in Galway in relation to any potential bed capacity and diagnostics.

Both the Bons Secours Hospital and the Galway Clinic are already being used in a minor capacity but a group from the Saolta team is now actively exploring if they will be able to gain access to any additional beds in the private facilities.

Saolta is also focusing on increasing staff numbers with 33 international nurses and 47 student nurses recently recruited.

Connemara area Councillor Dáithí Ó Cualáin says while beds at private hospitals will help, the stories of overcrowding will continue until UHG gets a new emergency department….