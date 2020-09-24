Saolta Group Chief urges public to take action to prevent rise in COVID 19 hospitalisations across West

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Chief Executive of the Saolta Hospital Group Tony Canavan has urged the public across the West to take action in a bid to prevent the further spread of COVID in the community.

Tony Cavavan says the number of hospitalisations with the virus in the West is still relatively low.

However he has warned that the situation in the east coast could be seen elsewhere if the virus is not suppressed.

Galway recorded 22 additional cases of the virus last evening – the county total now stands at 628 cases to date.

He has encouraged the public to heed public health advice on hand washing, face coverings and social distancing.

It comes as 90 people are being treated nationwide for the virus as of last evening with 17 in ICU settings.

