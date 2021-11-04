Saolta Group cancels most elective surgeries as Galway public hospitals struggle with bed capacity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Most elective surgeries are being cancelled in the Saolta Group, which runs all public hospitals in Galway and across the west.

It comes as UHG continues to face bed capacity challenges due to the growing number of presentations at the emergency department.

The city acute hospital has had one of the highest levels of overcrowding at the accident and emergency department this week.

It’s also operating in line with the national surge in Covid cases in the community.

Latest figures show 28 coronavirus patients are receiving care at UHG, with five being cared for at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Saolta Chief Executive Tony Canavan says only urgent elective surgeries will go ahead such as those involving cancers or life limiting illness…

