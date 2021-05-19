Saolta defends operation of fetal anomaly scans at UHG following criticism in Seanad

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Maternity Department at UHG has defended its management of fetal anomaly scans following criticism in the Seanad.

It comes as this week Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers blasted the hospital for offering what she described as “half-baked” anomaly scans to pregnant women.

Senator Chambers said she had seen a letter from UHG informing a patient that their anomaly scan would be limited to 15 minutes due to social distancing requirements and that the patient would therefore only receive a partial scan.

In a statement to the Galway Bay fm news, UHG management says it has guidelines in place on ultrasound for fetal anomaly scanning, second trimester which is followed by sonographers performing obstetric ultrasound scans.

The fetal anomaly is assessed following the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology guidelines for baseline fetal anomaly scans.

The statement concludes, there is no time limit placed on these detailed fetal scans and they have been completed with thorough detail throughout the pandemic – frequently requiring up to 40 minutes, or more than one visit.