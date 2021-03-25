Saolta Chief warns against complacency as COVID-19 cases in Galway hospitals remain low

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of the Saolta Hospital Authority has warned against complacency as COVID-19 cases in Galway hospitals remain low.

Tony Canavan says the progress which has been made in reducing Coronavirus hospitalisations across the West has stalled since March 10th – with the situation in Sligo and Mayo being of particular concern.

It comes as there are seven COVID-19 patients in Galway hospitals today – with four at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe and three at UHG.

These figures represent a drop of over 60% in terms of confirmed cases of the virus at Galway hospitals since the start of the month.

Of the seven Coronavirus patients in the city and county today, just one is being treated in the ICU at UHG.

Nationwide there are 310 patients being treated for the virus in acute hospitals today, including 78 in ICU.

