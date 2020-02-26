Saolta Chief tells forum no plan to scale back services at Portiuncula Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group has stated there is no plan to remove the emergency department or maternity department from Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The reassurance followed a query from Roscommon councillor Tony Ward who said removing such services would have a huge effect on those living in Ballinasloe and its surrounds, South Roscommon and South Westmeath.

Tony Canavan told a meeting of the Regional Health Forum that over the last four to five years, Ballinasloe and Galway have been working closer together in the interest of patients.

He said that process is continuing and the future is that joint working operation with one service on two sites.

Ballinasloe area councillor Aisling Dolan told the forum the General Manager of Portiuncula Hospital has also offered that reassurance following the rumour over a feared scaling back of services which had circulated prior to the election.

The meeting also heard the tender for enabling works for the new 50 bed block at the Ballinasloe facility is due to progress in the next three to four weeks.

This will clear the site for the block with the next phase of the project involving getting approval for the build.

The 50 bed block is contained within the Capital Plan and will involve a 12 month build once approved.