Saolta Chief sends encouraging message to healthcare staff across the West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Executive of the Western Hospital Group, Saolta, has praised healthcare staff across the West and has encouraged them to ‘hold firm’ as the country gradually reopens.

In a heartwarming online message, Tony Canavan says staff across Saolta hospitals – which include UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncla Hospital – have responded incredibly to patients’ needs so far through the pandemic.

Mr. Canavan continues to praise hospital staff for the way they have adapted to new circumstances and their willingness to work together and change the way they operate to keep patients safe.

The Saolta Chief commends the public for their compliance with government regulations – stating that it was this compliance that prevented a large wave of cases arriving in the West.

However, Mr Canavan has also warned that as the country reopens, there is a risk that the number of Covid-19 cases will rise again.

He’s encouraging healthcare staff to remain focused and work together with their families to keep patients safe.

To hear from Mr. Canavan, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..