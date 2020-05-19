Saolta Chief says spike in Galway COVID 19 figures may have been cluster or additional testing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The rise in COVID 19 cases in Galway in recent days may have been the result of a cluster or of additional testing in one location.

That’s according to the Saolta Hospital Group Chief who has stressed figures reported each day relate to the county as a whole.

It comes as last evening the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed 14 new cases, which is one of the highest spikes in the daily published figures for Galway since April.

It brings to 432 the total number of cases of the virus in the city and county.

Galway’s spike comes as the number of cases confirmed nationally last evening has fallen substantially to less than 100.

Despite the rapid growth in cases over the last few days, Galway remains at the lower end of the scale of cases nationally.

Chief Executive of the Saolta Group Tony Canavan told Galway Talks the trend has been generally downward – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…