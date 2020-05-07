Saolta Chief says private hospitals have potential to be used for certain outpatient demands

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Chief Executive of the Saolta Hospital Group says there is potential for private hospitals in Galway to be used for certain outpatient activities in future.

Tony Canavan says the HSE has been using the Bon Secours and Galway Clinic a little more every week for the last three weeks for necessary in-patient elective procedures.

This, he says, will continue this week and next.

Some cases involved patients on waiting lists for some time who have now been sent from the public system to the private system as one of the measures implemented due to the pandemic.

