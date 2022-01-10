Saolta Chief Operations Officer says situation at UHG ‘extremely difficult’ as hospital faces significant bed capacity issues

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Chief Operations Officer at Saolta University Health Care Group has described the situation at UHG today as ‘extremely challenging’ as the hospital grapples to find sufficient bed capacity.

Over 400 healthcare staff are absent at UHG and a further 100 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, due to contracting COVID 19 or following isolation rules as close contacts.

Chief Operations Officer at Saolta University Health Care Group Ann Cosgrove says the situation at the hospital today is difficult due to the pressures on available beds, the high number of COVID cases and rising Emergency Department presentations.

Three wards have now been designated for positive COVID cases at the city acute hospital, with four additional wards affected by either outbreaks or close contact restrictions.

In Portiuncula Hospital, there is one designated COVID ward, with three wards otherwise impacted as close contacts.

While 70 COVID patients at UHG is one of the highest figures to date, the numbers are not translating into high volumes in ICU.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Chief Operations Officer at Saolta University Health Care Group Ann Cosgrove says the number of staff on sick leave due to COVID is making the situation even more difficult, with many other staff now redeployed to assist.