Saolta chief confident UHG will transfer to Merlin park by 2040

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group says he’s confident that University Hospital Galway services will be relocated to Merlin Park by 2040.

The UHG site at Newcastle in the city has been branded as congested and unsuited for future expansion.

A recent report has rubber-stamped Merlin Park as the preferred site for a new elective hospital for Galway.

It follows the completion of an options appraisal by HSE management which studied the present and future needs of the region.

It’s hoped that a full service hospital would follow this, with services and staff transferring from UHG by 2040.

Saolta CEO Tony Canavan says he’s confident the investment will be provided to meet the needs of people of the west.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised about the value of the progressing the long awaited new A&E Department at the UHG site in Newcastle if services are to be transferred away from the hospital in the future.

The issues have been raised as UHG is the country’s third-most overcrowded hospital nationwide today, with 53 patients without a bed.

The Saolta Chief says people need a much better service in place to ensure their care then they currently have access to. For more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…