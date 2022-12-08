Saolta CEO says new elective hospital and surgical hub will have significant impact on healthcare in west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group says a new elective hospital at Merlin Park and a new surgical hub for Galway will have a “significant” impact on healthcare in the west

It’s after Cabinet approved a new surgical hub for Galway, as well as the site for a new elective hospital at Merlin Park.

The surgical hub will help take pressure off waiting lists by performing a range of high-volume surgeries of low to medium complexity.

The new elective hospital at Merlin Park would consist of eight operating theatres, seven endoscopy suites and nine minor operations rooms.

CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group, Tony Canavan, says it would provide up to 175 thousand additional procedures, treatments and appointments.